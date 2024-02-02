All-Star snub costs NBA player $1.3 million bonus

There was more than just pride on the line for Domantas Sabonis in chasing an All-Star nod this season. The Sacramento Kings big man has a hefty chunk of change hanging on whether or not he’d be suiting up at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

The 3-time All-Star was not amongst the 14 reserves announced Thursday to take part in the All-Star Game to later this month at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The list featured a record-shattering seven different players from one specific school but left out the Gonzaga alum.

Sabonis, who signed a massive contract extension with the Kings in 2023, has a $1.3 million incentive bonus riding on him making the All-Star game.

Not getting selected to the All-Star game will cost Domantas Sabonis a $1.3M bonus. https://t.co/YBg8p3jK5O — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2024

Sabonis was named an All-Star last season in his first full campaign with the Kings. He made the All-Star team in three of the last four seasons.

Sabonis has arguably had an even more productive year in his second full season in Sacramento. In 46 games this season, the 27-year-old has averaged 19.9 points per game — the second-highest total of his career. He’s also posted 13.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game on 61.6% shooting — all career highs.

There’s still a chance that Sabonis could make the team if he’s selected as an injury replacement. However, he’d likely have to compete against his own Kings teammate De’Aaron Fox, who was also snubbed from the team.