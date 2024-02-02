1 NCAA powerhouse shatters NBA single-season record for most All-Stars

The NBA might as well invite Kentucky head coach John Calipari to sit courtside during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The contest is stacked with Kentucky Wildcats up and down the East and West rosters.

There are a whopping seven Kentucky alumni named to the 2024 edition of the All-Star game to be held later this month at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The Wildcat tally nearly doubled the single-season record for most NBA All-Stars from a single school. The previous high was just four.

Kentucky has 7 former players picked for the NBA All Star Game this year It’s the most in history. The previous high was 4 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 2, 2024

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the lone Kentucky alum amongst the All-Star starters. The All-Star reserves list released Thursday added six more players who once walked the campus grounds in Lexington as a student-athlete. Joining SGA in Indiana are Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Maxey.

The 23-year-old Maxey is the youngest among the seven. The Philadelphia 76ers guard drafted in 2020 is also the lone first-time All-Star.

Davis is the most senior member of the group. The Los Angeles Lakers big man was on the 2011-12 Kentucky team that won the 2012 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. However, Kentucky has been unable to replicate the same success of late; Calipari’s teams have failed to make the Final Four since 2014.

But it’s clear that Kentucky has remained a hotbed of NBA talent thanks to Calipari’s recruiting prowess. The latest All-Star results speak for themselves.