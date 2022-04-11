Kings eyeing two-time Coach of the Year as Alvin Gentry replacement?

The Sacramento Kings on Monday informed interim head coach Alvin Gentry that he will not be retained, and they are planning to conduct an extensive search for his replacement. One of the biggest names that is reportedly on Sacramento’s list is Mike D’Antoni.

NBA reporter Marc Stein said Monday that D’Antoni is among the veterans who are being considered for the Kings job. Others include Terry Stotts, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided a few more names.

Sources: Kings search is expected to wide-ranging, including candidates with history of turning lottery teams into playoff teams. Among those expected to be considered: Kenny Atkinson, Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson, Mike Brown, Bucks assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham, more. https://t.co/BnfYC0klyr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Of all those potential candidates, D’Antoni may be the most intriguing. The 70-year-old worked as an advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans and their head coach Willie Green this season, but he hinted a few months back at a potential return to coaching.

D’Antoni was last the head coach of the Houston Rockets two years ago. He worked as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets last season before moving to an advisor position in New Orleans. He was a finalist for one job last summer, so it is not as if he has walked away from the game by any means.

D’Antoni was named NBA Coach of the Year with the Phoenix Suns in 2005 and Houston Rockets in 2017. The Kings are coming off a 30-52 season and have not made the playoffs since 2006. You can understand why they might want someone with a resume as impressive as D’Antoni’s.

Photo: Feb 28, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry smiles in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports