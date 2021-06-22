Mike D’Antoni reportedly among finalists for Blazers job

The Portland Trail Blazers are narrowing their search for a new head coach, and Mike D’Antoni is reportedly still in the mix.

D’Antoni is among the candidates who will get a second interview with the Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj previously reported that Becky Hammon and Chauncey Billups had also been invited back for second interviews.

D’Antoni, who is currently an assistant coach on Steve Nash’s staff with the Brooklyn Nets, has had interest in the Portland job. General manager Neil Olshey is said to have had his eye on Billups since firing Terry Stotts.

Though he has received interest from other teams, it sounds like D’Antoni is focused on the Blazers at this point.

The 70-year-old D’Antoni has served as a head coach for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.