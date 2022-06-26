Kings GM makes surprising admission about Keegan Murray pick

Some are convinced that the Sacramento Kings made a mistake by selecting Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft. GM Monte McNair not only disagrees, but so does his entire front office, according to him.

McNair said the decision to pass on Jaden Ivey and select Murray instead was “unanimous” and that Murray was looked at as the “best player available” at No. 4.

“We vetted every opportunity, explored all options, and I think we ended up in a positive place tonight,” McNair said following the draft, via Marina Drab of Sactown Royalty. “I think at the end of the day, with the fourth pick, after exploring all our options, we felt extremely comfortable that the best player available was Keegan Murray, and we’re extremely excited to welcome Keegan into the Kings family.”

Murray does appear to have been the plan all along for Sacramento. That could put them at odds with experts who saw Ivey, who ultimately fell to the Pistons at No. 5, as the better player with the higher ceiling. Ivey notably did not work out for the Kings or provide the team with his medical information. That may have played a role in Murray’s “best player available” designation. The Kings had better hope they’re right given their history of draft errors.