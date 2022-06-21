Kings have pick in mind for No. 4 selection?

The Sacramento Kings have the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and appear to know whom they want to draft.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris B. Haynes published an interview on Monday that he conducted with draft prospect Keegan Murray. In the article, Haynes suggested the Kings have strong interest in Murray.

“The Sacramento Kings — owners of the No. 4 pick — are high on Murray and even arranged for the prospect to have dinner with team stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote.

Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are among the players who have been frequently mentioned as contenders to go in the top three. Murray is another player who could go in the top five.

Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks in 35 games for Iowa last season. The 6-foot-8 forward was an All-American and all-conference player for the Hawkeyes last season.

Sacramento meanwhile is looking to add talent in hopes of breaking their lengthy playoff absence streak, which stretches to the 2005-2006 season.