Kings player shares what the key was to beating Warriors

The Sacramento Kings kept their season alive with a dominant road win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, and Malik Monk believes his team’s youth was a big factor.

After the Kings forced Game 7 with a 118-99 win at Chase Center, Monk said he felt his team was at an advantage with there being only one day off between Game 5 and Game 6.

Malik’s Monk said he “knew we could run them” with only one day off between games. It’s an even quicker turnaround for Game 7. “I felt it a little more on them. They were a little tired. We’re younger than they are…Gonna try to do the same thing Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/XiRv4KNt1F — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 29, 2023

“We only had one day (off). The last couple games we had a two-day break. We knew we could run them a little bit, and we took advantage of that tonight,” Monk said.

Monk felt the Warriors were more impacted that the quick turnaround than the Kings.

“I felt it a little bit more on them. They were a little tired,” he added. “We’re a little younger than they are, so we were able to take advantage of it. We’re gonna try to do the same thing Sunday.”

As Monk mentioned, the two teams again have just one day to rest before Game 7 at Sacramento on Sunday. Monk is right that the Kings are the much younger team, but he may have just provided Golden State with some bulletin-board material.

The Warriors lost the first two games of the series before making a big change and winning Game 3 and Game 4. Golden State then took Game 5, and many expected them to finish the job on Friday. Instead, the defending champions will have to once again prove their best days are not behind them.