Kings covet specific Spurs player in De’Aaron Fox trade talks

The Sacramento Kings reportedly covet one specific player in trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs regarding De’Aaron Fox, but it is not clear just how attainable that player will be.

The Kings “covet” Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle in Fox trade talks, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. However, many around the league are skeptical that the Spurs would be willing to include Castle in a Fox trade, which would force the Kings to determine if they can get a deal done with the Spurs involving other players.

The Spurs are known to be Fox’s preferred landing spot, and the team is said to be interested. They are in a position where they have some leverage, as they can wait and try to negotiate a deal in the summer and acquire Fox with one year left on his deal. They know Fox prefers to land with them, which could limit interest from other teams who would be risking a huge trade for a player who might wind up being a short-term rental.

Castle is a sensible target for the Kings, as he could immediately become their point guard of the future in a Fox trade. However, there is no reason for the Spurs to eagerly move on from him when he is already averaging roughly 12 points per game in a rotational role. The Spurs have other useful pieces, but it is up to the Kings to determine if they are worth parting with Fox for.