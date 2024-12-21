1 prominent West team emerging as frontrunner for De’Aaron Fox trade?

De’Aaron Fox may be going from playing with Domantas Sabonis to playing with Victor Wembanyama.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Sacramento Kings guard Fox and his agent Rich Paul are “reading the room” with regard to Fox’s future in Sacramento. Amick notes that Fox has not yet requested a trade from the Kings but that Paul met with Sacramento GM Monte McNair and assistant GM Wes Wilcox before a game Thursday to discuss the team’s efforts to improve.

Additionally, Amick notes that rival NBA executives are monitoring the San Antonio Spurs as one “particular” team that is positioning itself for a run at Fox should he become available via trade.

The 27-year-old Fox is a lifelong King who is averaging an excellent line of 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season. He has two more years left on his current contract but can become eligible for a five-year supermax extension with the Kings if he makes an All-NBA team.

As for the Spurs, they have the point guard position pretty much covered at this point between 39-year-old Chris Paul and 20-year-old rookie Stephon Castle. But Fox, who is in his prime right now, might be a better match for the timeline of their all-world center Wembanyama. The Spurs also have some younger players on sizable contracts (including Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson) who could potentially be used for contract-matching purposes in a Fox trade.

It is tough to imagine Fox, a beloved figure in Sacramento who led them in 2023 to their first division title in 20 years and their first playoff berth in 17 years, wearing a different uniform. But with the Kings sitting at 13-15 this season (12th in the Western Conference) and the Fox trade rumors already billowing for weeks now, that is becoming an increasingly likely possibility.