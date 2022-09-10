Klay Thompson’s older brother gets new job with Warriors

Trayce Thompson is not the only one of Klay Thompson’s brothers who is making a name for himself.

The Golden State Warriors announced in a release on Friday that they have hired Mychel Thompson, older brother of the five-time All-Star swingman Klay, as their new video coordinator.

Mychel, the eldest of the Thompson brothers, had already been around the Warriors in past years, Madeline Kenney of Bay Area News Group notes. He served as a volunteer last season, primarily aiding Klay in injury recovery. Now the Warriors have decided to add Mychel to their full-time staff.

Interestingly enough, Mychel had a pro basketball career of his own. After playing four years at Pepperdine University, he went undrafted in 2011 but went on to make five appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2011-12 NBA campaign. Mychel then spent several seasons in the NBA G League (then known as the NBA D-League) and even had a stint playing overseas in Italy before officially retiring in 2018.

In addition to Mychel and Klay, who is the middle brother, the youngest Thompson brother Trayce is currently an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. That led to an awesome Thompson family moment at a recent Dodgers game.