Klay Thompson gives update on recovery from Achilles tear

Klay Thompson is clearly relaxing and enjoying himself as he continues to work his way back from ACL and Achilles injuries, and he sounds optimistic about a return to form in 2020-21.

In a video from his boat, Thompson said “the plan” is for the Golden State Warriors to be “2022 NBA champs.” He also added that he hopes to return early next season, but does not want to come back at half strength.

#CaptainKlay is on his boat saying the Dubs will be champs next season and giving an update on his return [via @klaythompson] pic.twitter.com/pQI3k88Fbg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 18, 2021

“I plan on hopefully early next season,” Thompson said Friday when asked when he would return while doing Instagram Live from his boat. “I mean, the Achilles is like a 12-month recovery phase. But I also have to factor in my left knee because I don’t want to come back and be half myself, you know what I’m saying? Recovery is going, through. It’s slow. The Achilles is tedious.”

The Warriors have been cautious with Thompson’s recovery, and understandably so. It may not be fair to expect much, as he hasn’t played in over two years. Thompson is clearly expecting a lot of himself, though, so he’ll invite the scrutiny.

One thing is for sure: Thompson is getting a lot of use out of that boat, and it’s gained some attention lately.