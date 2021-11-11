Klay Thompson creating major buzz about his return

The Golden State Warriors have been a fire-breathing machine to start the season, and they might get even stronger from here.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said this week on “NBA Today” that injured Golden State star Klay Thompson may be starting to look like his old self again.

“The whispers going on in the league right now about Klay Thompson,” said Windhorst. “People are watching him. People are talking to people in the Warriors organization. And they say he looks good. Now I’m not saying he’s coming back and he’s gonna be shooting 40 points in his first quarter. But he looks good working out, and there is a real confidence in there that, especially by the end of the season, that Klay is going to be BACK back.”

The Warriors are a smoldering 9-1 this season, which is the best record in the entire NBA. 22-year-old Jordan Poole has stepped up with 18.2 points per game as their starting shooting guard on top of the usual contributions from players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins.

There are obviously no guarantees about Thompson, who is still in the midst of a lengthy absence from two devastating injuries — a torn ACL followed by a ruptured Achilles. In fact, it has now been almost 900 days since the five-time All-Star last played in an NBA game (he was first injured in June 2019). But we know that Thompson is coming back with a bloodthirst, and it sounds like he is starting to look the part as well.