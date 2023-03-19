Klay Thompson had big insult for Dillon Brooks after loss

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, but Klay Thompson went out of his way to remind Dillon Brooks and company that they are still not in the same class as the four-time NBA champions they defeated.

Thompson, who scored 14 points in Golden State’s 133-119 loss, taunted the Grizzlies late in the fourth quarter. The sharpshooter was seen counting counting out the number of rings he has in the direction of Brooks and the Memphis bench (video here). Thompson made the gesture in response to Brooks yelling “you suck!” at the Warriors.

When asked about the exchange after the game, Thompson said Brooks will become irrelevant once his playing days are over.

“I don’t care about Dillon Brooks,” Thompson told Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “When he retires, I don’t think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It’s sweet right now, but wait 10 years.”

Brooks said in his postgame press conference that Thompson flashing the four fingers at him will only serve as “motivation.” He also said he “own(s) a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco.

Dillon Brooks: "I own a lot of real estate in San Francisco." pic.twitter.com/7Aawj6N7Yv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 19, 2023

Brooks desperately wants the Grizzlies to be considered one of Golden State’s rivals, and he has tried to talk as much trash as possible to make it happen. Memphis will have to win a lot more games against the defending champions to accomplish that goal.