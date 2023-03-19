Klay Thompson had big taunt for Grizzlies despite losing to them

Klay Thompson was totally unbothered about his team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Thompson and the Golden State Warriors fell to the Grizzlies in Memphis by a 133-119 final (after trailing by as many as 20 points). It was the last of four meetings between the two sides this regular season (with the Warriors and Grizzlies each winning twice).

After Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters late in the fourth quarter, Thompson could be seen counting out the number of rings that he has (four) in the direction of Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies bench.

Brooks had reportedly been taunting Thompson by telling him, “You suck!”

These two teams definitely do not like each other. They met in the Western Conference semifinals last season (with the Warriors winning in six games and eventually winning the NBA title). Sparks also flew during the Golden State-Memphis matchup that took place last week.

Thompson is right that the Grizzlies shouldn’t get on their high horse over a couple of regular season wins when the Warriors have largely dominated the NBA for the last decade or so. But at some point, Golden State will also have to stop focusing on the past and start focusing on the present (especially now that they are 36-36 on the year and haven’t won a game on the road since Jan. 30).