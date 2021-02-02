Klay Thompson fires back at Big Baby Davis via Instagram

Klay Thompson is now returning fire after Glen “Big Baby” Davis put him in the crosshairs.

The Golden State Warriors star took a shot at Davis in his Instagram Story on Monday.

“Dang Big Baby, this what we on now?!” Thompson wrote. “I can’t wait til I see you on the court next year. I’m calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me.”

Davis fired the first shot at Thompson after Thompson went after Detroit Pistons swingman Rodney McGruder over the weekend. Davis posted a low-blow comment attacking the sharpshooter over his injuries. Thompson is out for the season with a torn Achilles after missing all of last season with a torn ACL as well.

The flex from Thompson in his response to Davis is twofold. For one, he is referencing his own NBA record of 37 points scored in a quarter. Thompson is also clowning Davis, who has been out of the league since 2015, by joking that he will see Davis on the court next season. Thus, it is probably safe to say that this round of beef goes to the Splash Brother.