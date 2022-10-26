Klay Thompson kept using same taunt on Devin Booker

Klay Thompson kept using the same taunt when dealing with Devin Booker on Tuesday night.

Thompson got off to a rough start in his Golden State Warriors’ 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He shot 1/8 in the game and was 0/4 when Booker was defending him. The two got into it midway through the third quarter and they were hit with double-technical fouls. Thompson was ejected after a ref handed him a second tech (video here).

Prior to his ejection, Thompson was seen flashing four fingers at Booker as his way of noting he has won four championships.

Booker said after the game that Thompson kept mentioning his four rings.

Devin Booker spoke on the situation with Klay Thompson. Went on to say Klay was probably frustrated by the off night he was having and noted he kept going back to the 4 rings, which is what he wants pic.twitter.com/vInEsJcJnp — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 26, 2022

Thompson is coming off his fourth championship and has earned his success in the league. He knows the Suns are a top contender, but he’s also right to point out that the Warriors win when it counts, which isn’t late October. Booker let the message be known: he is coming for Klay.