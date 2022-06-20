 Skip to main content
Klay Thompson had funny mishap on way to championship parade

June 20, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Klay Thompson with a headband

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before game two of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson may be a 6-foot-7 basketball flamethrower with four championship rings. But he is still human just like the rest of us.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star had a hilarious mishap on his way to the team’s victory parade on Monday. Thompson was streaming himself live on Instagram taking his personal boat to the festivities. As Thompson traversed the waters, his championship hat came flying off his head and landed in the drink. Take a look.

Fortuntely for Thompson though, the Warriors probably still have plenty of extra hats to go around from their championship collection. But for the time being on Monday, Thompson wore a captain’s hat to the parade instead.

It is easy to see why Thompson is one of the most beloved goofballs in the league. He has also already had some funny antics on the seas prior to this.

