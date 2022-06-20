Klay Thompson had funny mishap on way to championship parade

Klay Thompson may be a 6-foot-7 basketball flamethrower with four championship rings. But he is still human just like the rest of us.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star had a hilarious mishap on his way to the team’s victory parade on Monday. Thompson was streaming himself live on Instagram taking his personal boat to the festivities. As Thompson traversed the waters, his championship hat came flying off his head and landed in the drink. Take a look.

"I lost my hat!” 😭 Klay Thompson lost his championship hat on his boat before the Warriors parade 💀 (via @2cooI2blog)pic.twitter.com/xrw0zngXZi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2022

Fortuntely for Thompson though, the Warriors probably still have plenty of extra hats to go around from their championship collection. But for the time being on Monday, Thompson wore a captain’s hat to the parade instead.

Klay: "Who cries on the basketball court?" Steph: "There's no crying in basketball" Klay and Steph are too funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/GZWQV4HpbZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2022

It is easy to see why Thompson is one of the most beloved goofballs in the league. He has also already had some funny antics on the seas prior to this.