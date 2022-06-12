Klay Thompson using unusual recovery method ahead of Game 5 of Finals

Klay Thompson continues to be the most interesting man in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors star shared to Instagram over the weekend the unusual recovery method that he was using ahead of Monday’s Game 5 of the Finals in San Francisco. Thompson posted a picture of himself taking a dip in the ocean with the Golden Gate Bridge visible in the background.

“The ocean heals the mind, body & soul,” wrote Thompson in his caption.

The 32-year-old Thompson just returned to action in January after a lengthy injury absence that eclipsed two years. That probably gave him more than enough time to discover some … holistic healing methods.

Thanks in part to some other equally unorthodox techniques, Thompson rediscovered his stroke while the series was in Boston, sinking nine three-pointers in the two games there. With the Finals now returning to The Bay, Thompson is relying on a bit of aquatic therapy to keep himself in shape.