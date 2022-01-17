Klay Thompson has funny way of hazing Warriors rookie

Klay Thompson is officially back for the Golden State Warriors, which means that he is officially back hazing the team’s rookies as well.

First-year Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga arrived at his media session after Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves carrying a box of chess and checkers. When asked why he had the games, Kuminga revealed that it is Thompson’s way of hazing him.

“I don’t play neither of those games,” said Kuminga, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I just got to do my rookie duty and carry that for Klay.”

The 19-year-old Kuminga has been having a nice run for the Warriors lately, averaging 18.0 points per game over his last four contests. But even that does not make him exempt from board-game duty.

Thompson is known to have some unique and borderline eccentric interests. He also apparently has a love for chess and checkers that he imposes upon his rookies in one of the more wholesome hazing rituals that you will find.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports