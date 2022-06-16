 Skip to main content
Thursday, June 16, 2022

Klay Thompson has hilarious reaction to Warriors banning ‘Fake Klay’

June 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Klay Thompson looking on

May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson does not appear to have much sympathy for his (slightly unflattering) lookalike.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors star offered a funny reaction to Dawson Gurley (a.k.a “Fake Klay”), the viral Thompson impersonator who apparently just got banned from Chase Center.

“Oh man, poor guy,” said Thompson, per The Mercury News. “Just trying to get some good content.

“You play stupid games, you get rewarded stupid prizes,” Thompson added.

Gurley, who has made a name for himself by dressing up as Thompson to trick the unsuspecting, made the headlines this week for his latest stunt. He bypassed multiple security checkpoints prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals and even got some shots up on the court. Afterwards, Gurley said that he got banned for life from Chase Center and even showed off what appeared to be a letter from arena security. You can read the full story here.

Despite the ban (and despite the real Thompson’s ice-cold response), Gurley is actually doing pretty well for himself. His video of the incident has already gotten over 3.5 million views on YouTube. Gurley is also being recruited by a player on a rival team now that he is no longer welcome at Chase Center.

