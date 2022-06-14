Fake Klay Thompson claims he was banned from Chase Center

A man who has earned a reputation for being a Klay Thompson lookalike claims he was banned by the Chase Center.

Dawson Gurley is a YouTube prankster who frequently dresses up as Thompson in order to fool people.

Gurley drew attention on Monday when he claimed over Twitter that he had been banned by the Warriors’ home arena. He claimed that he had been banned for getting past security and shooting around on the court for 10 minutes prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena. — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent? — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Gurley even shared a letter about his supposed ban.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

The top of the letter contains the logos for Chase and the Warriors and looks like they were copied and pasted off the internet.

So is it any surprise that Gurley denied interview requests from the media regarding the supposed ban?

Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it 👍🏼 — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

At this point, it seems much more likely that this was a prank by a prankster. At least he got some good attention out of it.