Fake Klay Thompson claims he was banned from Chase Center

June 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Klay Thompson looking on

May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

A man who has earned a reputation for being a Klay Thompson lookalike claims he was banned by the Chase Center.

Dawson Gurley is a YouTube prankster who frequently dresses up as Thompson in order to fool people.

Gurley drew attention on Monday when he claimed over Twitter that he had been banned by the Warriors’ home arena. He claimed that he had been banned for getting past security and shooting around on the court for 10 minutes prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Gurley even shared a letter about his supposed ban.

The top of the letter contains the logos for Chase and the Warriors and looks like they were copied and pasted off the internet.

So is it any surprise that Gurley denied interview requests from the media regarding the supposed ban?

At this point, it seems much more likely that this was a prank by a prankster. At least he got some good attention out of it.

