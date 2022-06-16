Rival player already recruiting Fake Klay Thompson after alleged Warriors’ ban

The Golden State Warriors’ loss may be another team’s gain.

YouTube personality Dawson Gurley, otherwise known as “Fake Klay,” went viral this week after claiming that he had gotten banned from Chase Center. Gurley, a Klay Thompson lookalike, frequently dresses up as the Warriors sharpshooter to fool the unsuspecting. You can read the full story here.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley responded to the news of Gurley’s alleged ban by recruiting him in a funny tweet. Beverley pitched Gurley on coming through to Target Center next season when the Wolves played the Warriors.

Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang🙏🏾🏀🤦🏾‍♂️🐐 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 15, 2022

This is not the first time in the limelight for “Fake Klay.” Most memorably, Gurley showed up to a Warriors game back in 2017, which led to a funny reaction from Steve Kerr.

As for Beverley, he is no fan of the Warriors and has even let that be known during the ongoing Finals. Getting “Fake Klay” to show up to a Warriors game next year but in support of the Timberwolves could be Beverley’s greatest caper yet.