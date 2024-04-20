Klay Thompson hoping for Jure Holiday money?

The Golden State Warriors and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson kept close tabs on the Boston Celtics and the recent contract extension given to guard Jrue Holiday, reports ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

During the latest episode of The Lowe Post, Lowe said both sides “took note” of the deal given Holiday — something that could be used as a baseline for upcoming negotiations.

“Klay is going to draw interest around the league. He’s gonna want a fair salary. I can tell you for sure, both sides took note of that Jrue Holiday extension with the Celtics — four years (and) 135 million,” said Lowe.

Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing out the final year of a five-year, $190 million contract in 2023-24.

The 34-year-old Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors after being selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. However, he struggled with consistency this past season but closed out his final home game shooting 7-13 from the floor and finishing with a team-leading 25 points.

Things didn’t go quite as well for Thompson during Golden State’s play-in against the Sacramento Kings. He missed all 10 of his shots in a 118-94 defeat.

Thompson reportedly rejected a two-year, $48 million extension offer from the Warriors last offseason with eyes on a long-term contract. A deal similar to Holiday’s would likely be enough to keep him in the Bay Area.