Klay Thompson knows what he needs to improve on in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors need to play better as a whole after their 120-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. But Warriors guard Klay Thompson knows what he needs to do specifically to improve in Game 2.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Thompson was asked what he needs to do better to help his team avoid going down 2-0 in the series on Sunday.

“I need to make more shots,” Thompson said. “I need to take more shots. I need to get more stops and I need to just be myself. And that would be one of the greatest to ever shoot it.

“We’re going to play with desperation tomorrow, and I think that’s when we’re at our best.”

Klay knows exactly what he needs to do better in Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/qghQWRKTKn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2022

Thompson also said that the Warriors’ defense was great initially in Game 1, but that they need to play well for a full 48 minutes at this stage of the postseason.

Heading into the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Warriors led 92-80 and hadn’t given up more than 28 points in each of the first three quarters. But they gave up 40 points in the fourth quarter, which allowed Boston to come back.

Thompson can certainly improve on his shooting performance in Game 1. He scored just 15 points and made three 3-pointers, passing LeBron James for the second-most made in league postseason history.

He only took 14 shots, which may have been due in part to the night Steph Curry had. Curry had the hot hand early, setting a finals record with six 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished Game 1 with 34 points after shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

If Thompson can put forth a similar effort along with Curry in Game 2, the Warriors will likely even the series up before heading to Boston for Games 3 and 4.