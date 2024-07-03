Klay Thompson left Warriors frustrated with his behavior

Klay Thompson’s recent exit from the Golden State Warriors may have been a little more contentious than it appeared on the surface.

Thompson and the Warriors went their separate ways earlier this week when the 5-time All-Star signed a 3-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson was reportedly “as equally exhausting” for the Warriors front office to handle as Draymond Green last season, according to KRON4 News reporter Jason Dumas.

Dumas spoke candidly about Thompson during a Monday appearance on 95.7 The Game radio.

“Klay has been equally as exhausting behind the scenes,” Dumas bared.

“It’s not as loud. It’s not as loud because it’s not you stomping on someone’s chest. If he’s slamming stuff on the bench and sulking, and doing that on the court, how do you think it is in practice? How do you think it is in the Warriors’ locker room? It has been uncomfortable. It has. It just doesn’t come out as loudly as Draymond Green.”

“The last three years I know Draymond has punched people and got himself suspended on the court… but Klay has been equally exhausting behind the scenes..” –@JDumasReports pic.twitter.com/Sqqe7TlsjQ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 1, 2024

Last season, Green had one of the most drama-filled campaigns in recent memory.

Green was slapped with an indefinite suspension in December and had to undertake some unusual measures before returning to the court. Comparing anyone to Green in terms of off-court behavior hints at some major controversy behind the scenes.

Whether or not Thompson was truly as problematic as Green in the Warriors’ locker room will probably never be proven for sure. But it was clear that Thompson’s relationship with the Warriors’ front office had already deteriorated way before he left for the Mavericks.