Klay Thompson had request for Steph Curry during negotiations with Warriors

The relationship between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors deteriorated before the two sides parted ways this week, and the veteran sharpshooter apparently did not want Stephen Curry to do anything to try to salvage it.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic published a story on Tuesday examining the events that led to the split between Thompson and the Warriors. When Thompson’s representatives were negotiating an extension with Golden State last year, Slater says Thompson asked Curry “not to exert (Curry’s) significant organizational influence” to get team executives to make a stronger effort to keep Thompson.

Thompson reportedly wanted Warriors owner Joe Lacob and the team’s front office to truly want him back, rather than making an offer that was influenced by the best player in franchise history.

Slater also noted that there was “little communication” between Thompson and the Warriors in recent weeks. The team planned to make Thompson a competitive offer once the market was established, but they never had the chance.

Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as part of a sign-and-trade. The Warriors had reportedly offered Thompson a two-year, $48 million extension prior to last season, so he is getting less than that from Dallas on an average annual basis.

It seems like what happened is Thompson wanted the Warriors to compensate him for his role in helping the team win four NBA titles in addition to his current worth. Golden State may have preferred to let the market dictate Thompson’s value, which offended the 34-year-old.

Eventually, tensions will likely ease between Thompson and the team with which he spent the first 13 years of his career. The Warriors already had a classy gesture for Thompson after his departure.