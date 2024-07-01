Klay Thompson agrees to deal with new team

The Klay Thompson era in Golden State has officially come to an end.

Thompson on Monday agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks that includes a player option, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The agreement is part of a sign-and-trade involving multiple teams, as Mavericks guard Josh Green is also headed to the Charlotte Hornets.

BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/4GJ5hR3H5o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Thompson’s relationship with the Warriors soured after he felt the team did not show him enough appreciation in extension talks dating back several months. It became clear just before the start of free agency on Sunday that Thompson was finished with Golden State, and his former team worked with him to facilitate a trade.

Thompson reportedly had discussions with as many as four contending teams, but the defending Western Conference champion Mavericks were the most aggressive in pursuing him.

The 34-year-old Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game and saw his role reduced last season, which was his 13th in Golden State. He helped the Warriors win four championships and is now hoping to be a difference-maker for a Dallas team that lost 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.