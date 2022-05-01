Klay Thompson was seething over missed free throws after Warriors’ win

Klay Thompson missed a pair of free throws in the final moments of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, and he was not prepared to let himself off the hook for it even after closing out a win.

Thompson went to the free throw line up one with roughly four seconds left in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Uncharacteristically, he missed both, giving Memphis a chance at a win at the buzzer. Ja Morant missed a layup, however, and the Warriors escaped with a win.

Thompson did not seem relieved. He could still be heard chastising himself for the missed free throws after the game ended, as cameras picked him up telling himself to “f—ing make a free throw.”

“Cmon…f*** make a free throw” – Klay Thompson 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HDokqqpJCr — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) May 1, 2022

Obviously, Thompson had reason to be frustrated. He’s an 85 percent free throw shooter for his career, and will make most of them the vast majority of the time. This was a pretty bad moment to miss two, even if he got away with it in the end.

Missed free throws from unlikely sources has been a theme for Golden State lately. Don’t count on it to continue.