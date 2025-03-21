Caitlin Clark is getting so many WNBA national TV games

Caitlin Clark is a huge driver of viewership and ticket sales for the WNBA, and she is being treated accordingly for the upcoming season.

The WNBA’s national broadcast schedule for the 2025 season has been released. Clark’s Indiana Fever will have 41 of their 44 games on national TV or streaming, which will place them front-and-center for audiences. That’s a record amount of national TV games for a WNBA team.

all eyes on us.



🔥 41 of our 44 games on national TV

🔥 most national TV games in franchise history

🔥 most national TV games for a single team in WNBA history



learn more: https://t.co/yZFUGBFHxl pic.twitter.com/0hZunHimzN — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 20, 2025

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The challenge is that the games will be spread out across several different channels.

The Fever will have:

5 games on ABC

5 games on ESPN

8 games on ION

6 games on Prime video

3 games on CBS

4 games on CBS Sports Network

10 games on NBA TV



The Fever’s regular season begins on May 17 and ends on Sept. 9.

There is a very good reason why Clark’s Fever will be all over national TV — that’s what fans want. WNBA games featuring Clark last season averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers, which tripled the viewership for the average WNBA nationally televised game that did not involve Clark.

Final WNBA regular season viewership, all rated networks:



Caitlin Clark games – 1.178 mill



All other games – 394k



Difference – 199% — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) September 20, 2024

Games involving Clark also doubled the attendance for the average WNBA game last season.