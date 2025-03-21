Caitlin Clark is getting so many WNBA national TV games

Caitlin Clark is a huge driver of viewership and ticket sales for the WNBA, and she is being treated accordingly for the upcoming season.
The WNBA’s national broadcast schedule for the 2025 season has been released. Clark’s Indiana Fever will have 41 of their 44 games on national TV or streaming, which will place them front-and-center for audiences. That’s a record amount of national TV games for a WNBA team.
all eyes on us.— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 20, 2025
🔥 41 of our 44 games on national TV
🔥 most national TV games in franchise history
🔥 most national TV games for a single team in WNBA history
learn more: https://t.co/yZFUGBFHxl pic.twitter.com/0hZunHimzN
The challenge is that the games will be spread out across several different channels.
The Fever will have:
5 games on ABC
5 games on ESPN
8 games on ION
6 games on Prime video
3 games on CBS
4 games on CBS Sports Network
10 games on NBA TV
The Fever’s regular season begins on May 17 and ends on Sept. 9.
There is a very good reason why Clark’s Fever will be all over national TV — that’s what fans want. WNBA games featuring Clark last season averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers, which tripled the viewership for the average WNBA nationally televised game that did not involve Clark.
Final WNBA regular season viewership, all rated networks:— Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) September 20, 2024
Caitlin Clark games – 1.178 mill
All other games – 394k
Difference – 199%
Games involving Clark also doubled the attendance for the average WNBA game last season.
Caitlin Clark's influence in women's basketball is UNREAL 🔥🏀— DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 20, 2025
The overall WNBA average attendance saw a 48% increase from 2023 to 2024. The biggest attendance year in league history! 📈 pic.twitter.com/cEkygYbTNR