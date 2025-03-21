Caitlin Clark is getting so many WNBA national TV games

Larry Brown Sports

Caitlin Clark is a huge driver of viewership and ticket sales for the WNBA, and she is being treated accordingly for the upcoming season.

The WNBA’s national broadcast schedule for the 2025 season has been released. Clark’s Indiana Fever will have 41 of their 44 games on national TV or streaming, which will place them front-and-center for audiences. That’s a record amount of national TV games for a WNBA team.

The challenge is that the games will be spread out across several different channels.

The Fever will have:

5 games on ABC
5 games on ESPN
8 games on ION
6 games on Prime video
3 games on CBS
4 games on CBS Sports Network
10 games on NBA TV

The Fever’s regular season begins on May 17 and ends on Sept. 9.

There is a very good reason why Clark’s Fever will be all over national TV — that’s what fans want. WNBA games featuring Clark last season averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers, which tripled the viewership for the average WNBA nationally televised game that did not involve Clark.

Games involving Clark also doubled the attendance for the average WNBA game last season.

