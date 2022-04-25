Steph Curry fuming over missed free throws in Game 4 loss

Stephen Curry’s uncharacteristically shaky performance at the free throw line Sunday unquestionably hurt the Golden State Warriors in their bid to close out the Denver Nuggets. It also had Curry fuming after the game.

The normally reliable Curry went 10-14 from the line in Sunday’s 126-121 loss. That’s perfectly fine for most players, but Curry has made free throws at a rate of over 90 percent throughout his career. Leaving points at the line was a huge issue for him, and he said after the game that his four misses were “the worst feeling in the world.”

Steph Curry on his career high four missed free throws: “I hate them. It’s the worst feeling in the world because it’s what I do really well.” pic.twitter.com/KK30IO9HHB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 24, 2022

The four misses are a career-worst mark for Curry, which demonstrates just how dominant he usually is at the line.

This has been an odd season for Curry at times. He has battled uncharacteristic shooting slumps, though none of them ever really seemed to last. His free throw struggles will not either, but they may have played a role in the Game 4 loss. That is bad enough for him.