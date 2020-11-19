 Skip to main content
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Klay Thompson feared to have ‘significant’ Achilles injury

November 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Klay Thompson was just coming back from one major injury, and now he may have another.

Thompson had to be helped off the court after suffering a lower right leg injury while working out in Southern California on Wednesday. He was expected to undergo testing in the next few days.

Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes reports that the Golden State Warriors fear Thompson has a “significant” Achilles injury.

Thompson’s torn ACL was in his left knee, so this injury is on his other leg.

The Warriors did not let Thompson’s torn ACL get in the way of a major contract extension offer. They still signed him to a huge deal last year. He has four years and around $157 million left on his contract with Golden State.

The 30-year-old shooting guard made five straight All-Star teams prior to missing all of last season.

