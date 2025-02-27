Travis Kelce sends 5-word message about his NFL future

Travis Kelce said after the Super Bowl that he would take some time to weigh his NFL future, but the Kansas City Chiefs star has now removed all doubt that he will be back for at least another season.

Pat McAfee said during his show on Thursday that he reached out to sources to get a sense of Kelce’s plans for the future. It quickly became clear that the source was Kelce himself. McAfee read a text message on the air that he received from Kelce. The message began with a very blunt five-word statement.

“I’m coming back for sure,” Kelce told McAfee. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountain top. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Kelce had just 4 catches for 39 yards in Super Bowl LIX, which the Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce’s message to McAfee is consistent with what Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. Veach said he had a recent conversation with Kelce and came away with the impression that the 35-year-old is not going to retire.

Kelce is entering the final year of a 2-year, $34.25 million extension he signed with the Chiefs last offseason. There has been no indication that he and the team are working toward a new deal, so it is possible Kelce will simply play out the contract and then retire.

The Chiefs owe Kelce an $11.5 million roster bonus by March 15, which is why they reportedly gave the former All-Pro a hard deadline to make his retirement decision.

Kelce has been playing for the Chiefs since 2013. He has made 10 straight Pro Bowls and been named a First-team All-Pro four times. He has been durable as well and has only missed six regular season games during his 12-year career.

Kelce recently addressed speculation surrounding his retirement during a podcast episode.

“Right now, I’m just kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing,” Kelce said on his show earlier this month.”

Though he had a down year by his own lofty standards this season with 97 catches, 823 yards and 3 touchdowns, Kelce is still Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted target. He is better than most tight ends in the league even if he is now officially past his prime.