Reporter says situation between Klay Thompson, Warriors is ‘toxic’

The Golden State Warriors have said publicly that they want Klay Thompson back next season, but the veteran sharpshooter apparently feels they have a terrible way of showing it.

Thompson and the Warriors have made no progress toward a contract extension with free agency officially set to begin on Sunday evening. There have been reports that the two sides are expected to part ways, and it sounds like they will not do so on good terms.

During an NBA TV free agency special on Sunday, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report discussed the situation between Thompson and the Warriors. Haynes indicated that things have gotten “toxic” and that Golden State is only offering Thompson around $20 million per year.

“Remember I said the Paul George-Clippers situation is not toxic, is not contentious? That’s probably the opposite of what’s going on with Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors,” Haynes said. “I know first-hand that Klay is very disappointed with where negotiations have gotten to this point, to the fact that he’s looking elsewhere. I spoke with a few members of the Golden State Warriors and they believe that Klay Thompson is gone.”

“I believe the Warriors are probably offering him an annually, low $20M-type of contract. Is he willing to walk away from that because he feels disrespected? It looks like he is.”@ChrisBHaynes on Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/VIr7dYe4gV — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 30, 2024

Simply put, Thompson feels he is worth much more than the Warriors have offered. While he averaged 17.9 points per season last year and saw his role reduced, Thompson has won four championships with Golden State. He may want to be compensated not only for his current scoring ability but also everything he has helped the franchise accomplish.

There seems to be plenty of interest in Thompson heading into free agency. It is even possible that he could land with one of Golden State’s biggest rivals.