Klay Thompson set for talks with 4 teams in free agency

Klay Thompson is set to leave the Golden State Warriors, and four teams will get the first shot at discussing contract terms with him.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers are set to speak with Thompson once he officially hits the market, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers in the opening hours of free agency, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted that the Mavericks are likely to be very aggressive in pursuing Thompson. He also added that Thompson is likely to be a sign-and-trade player and downplayed the chances of the veteran guard signing with any team for the mid-level exception.

Seems like Klay Thompson will be a sign-and-trade player and not the MLE…hearing Dallas will be aggressive. Obviously, the Lakers have interest. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 30, 2024

Some previous reports had suggested that the Lakers and Clippers might be able to get Thompson for a discount, but this contradicts that.

What is clear is that Thompson is leaving the Warriors, and he is clearly prioritizing contenders. The Mavericks are clearly highly motivated to get something done, but LeBron James may want Thompson as a teammate, which would be tough to ignore.