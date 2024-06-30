 Skip to main content
Klay Thompson set for talks with 4 teams in free agency

June 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Klay Thompson looking on

May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is set to leave the Golden State Warriors, and four teams will get the first shot at discussing contract terms with him.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers are set to speak with Thompson once he officially hits the market, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted that the Mavericks are likely to be very aggressive in pursuing Thompson. He also added that Thompson is likely to be a sign-and-trade player and downplayed the chances of the veteran guard signing with any team for the mid-level exception.

Some previous reports had suggested that the Lakers and Clippers might be able to get Thompson for a discount, but this contradicts that.

What is clear is that Thompson is leaving the Warriors, and he is clearly prioritizing contenders. The Mavericks are clearly highly motivated to get something done, but LeBron James may want Thompson as a teammate, which would be tough to ignore.

