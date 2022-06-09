Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr critical of Celtics fans for profane chant

A few members of the Golden State Warriors were critical of Celtics fans for the profane chant they did during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Boston.

The Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Boston fans were riding Draymond Green throughout the night. They booed him during introductions, said he sucked, and also had a profane chant for the Warriors forward (video here).

Though Green took the chants in stride, other members of the team weren’t as dismissive.

After the game, Warriors star Klay Thompson criticized Celtics fans for their behavior.

“Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston." Klay on the Boston crowd chanting at Draymond pic.twitter.com/5jAP3iv3kr — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 9, 2022

“We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd … real classy. Good job, Boston,” Thompson said.

Steve Kerr sarcastically said Celtics fans were “classy. Very classy.”

Green said the behavior of the fans did not surprise him.

“It’s not really my job to react to them. They did what I expected,” Green said.

Celtics fans chanting at Green didn’t bother him, but he did get testy when a reporter questioned him after the game about his podcast.