Warriors may use trade exception for help after Klay Thompson injury

The Golden State Warriors may have been dealt another major blow long before the 2020-21 season is set to begin, as Klay Thompson suffered an injury on Wednesday that is feared to be serious. Fortunately, there is a way they can acquire some help.

The Warriors secured a $17.2 million trade exception when they sent Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer. There had previously been talk that they might save the money with so many highly paid players on their roster and an uncertain financial situation across the NBA, but general manager Bob Myers hinted after Thompson’s injury that the Golden State is looking to take advantage of the exception.

Myers said Thursday that he had been given the green light to use the $17.2 million exception even before Thompson’s injury, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. The Warriors were already looking for wing help before Thompson’s injury, so now it seems likely that they will make a move.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have continued to stockpile draft picks this offseason, and some have speculated that they are positioning themselves to acquire another pick from the Warriors. Both Kelly Oubre and Ricky Rubio, whom the Thunder acquired when they traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, are playing on expiring contracts that would fit under Golden State’s trade exception.

The Warriors have flexibility, but obviously they were hoping to not feel a sense of urgency to use the trade exception. They’ll know more about Thompson’s injury soon, but early reports do not sound promising.