Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

November 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Rich Paul and Adele watch during the second quarter in game two of the 2022 western conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone.

Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.

The 24-year-old Fox is Sacramento’s franchise player and is in Year 2 of a five-year, $163 million contract that runs through his age-28 campaign. He ranks in the top 12 in the NBA this season with 25.5 points per game (a career-high). Fox is also averaging 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per night.

A former top-five draft pick as well, Fox is a fitting get for the mega-agency Klutch, led by their founder and CEO Paul. After all, there are already countless other Klutch clients elsewhere in the Pacific Division.

