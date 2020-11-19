Report: Knicks aggressively pursuing Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward appears to be leaning toward declining his player option with the Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks are reportedly waiting to pounce if and when that happens.

The Knicks have been aggressively pursuing Hayward for weeks, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

New York has the salary cap space to sign Hayward, and they could still pursue him even if he picks up his $34 million player option for the 2020-21 season. Hayward reportedly wants out of Boston, so a trade is a possibility if he opts in.

Hayward’s time with the Celtics has not gone well. He suffered a devastating broken leg in his first game with the team, spent the following season trying to find his way back, and then he was only a supplemental option last season. Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game last season.

We know of at least one other team that is interested in signing Hayward if he declines his option.