Report: Hawks have interest in Gordon Hayward

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in a possible Gordon Hayward trade.

Hayward, 30, faced a Thursday deadline on his $34.1 million player option for next season. He and the Boston Celtics agreed to extend the deadline. The interest from the Hawks could be part of the reason.

The Hawks would like to sign Hayward if he opts out of his contract, Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes reports. But if Boston knows Hayward wants to leave, they could try to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal so they could get something in return.

Some of Atlanta’s recent draft picks, like De’Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish, could be candidates for the Hawks to send to Boston in return in a possible deal.

A recent report said that Hayward wanted to leave the Celtics, so this report should not be too surprising.

Hayward’s time with the Celtics has not gone well. He suffered a devastating broken leg in his first game with the team, spent the following season trying to find his way back, and then he was only a supplemental option last season. Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game last season.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by 2.0