 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 23, 2022

Stephen A. Smith has hilarious reaction to Knicks draft trade

June 23, 2022
by Alex Evans

Stephen A Smith with his head in his hand

Stephen A. Smith was not pleased with the moves the New York Knicks made during Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Prior to the Knicks’ No. 11 pick being announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Smith and fellow Knicks fan Spike Lee knelt down and prayed during ESPN’s coverage of the draft.

The Knicks picked French forward Ousmane Dieng, and Smith wasn’t happy about it.

“I’ve never heard anything about him,” Smith said.

Lee stuck around for the announcement and told Smith that Dieng was a sleeper pick. Upon hearing this, Smith compared Dieng to a former first-round pick for the Knicks from France.

“A sleeper?” Smith said. “That’s what [former Knicks president] Phil Jackson called Frank Ntilikina.”

The Knicks wound up trading Dieng to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the misery for Smith didn’t end there. After moving Dieng, the Knicks acquired No. 13 pick Jalen Duren from the Charlotte Hornets. The team then moved Duren and Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons.

Smith posted a video of his reaction in the aftermath of the deal on social media. In the clip, Lee appeared to be consoling Smith, who had his face in his hand and was shaking his head in apparent disappointment. He had a one-word message to describe his thoughts.

“Pain,” Smith wrote.

Smith’s reaction on Thursday night seemed relatively calm compared to his rant regarding the Knicks from earlier this year.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus