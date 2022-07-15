Report: Knicks balked at massive Donovan Mitchell asking price

The New York Knicks are viewed as possibly the only team in the NBA that has the assets to trade for Donovan Mitchell, but that does not mean they are willing to part with all of those assets.

During an appearance on ESPN700’s “The Drive” with Spence Checketts this week, Tony Jones of The Athletic revealed that the Jazz offered Mitchell to the Knicks in exchange for a massive haul. Utah asked for Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and six first-round draft picks. Jones says the Knicks “backed away” from the proposal.

The Knicks can offer up to eight first-round picks in a blockbuster trade, but they obviously do not want to do that. Utah got four first-round picks plus players from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert. They expect an even greater return for Mitchell, but that does not mean they are going to get it.

Any team that acquires Mitchell would have to wager their future on the three-time All-Star. The Knicks have been looking to land a superstar player for years and have swung and missed on several top free agents. You can’t blame Danny Ainge for trying to take advantage of them, though it has not worked … yet.

