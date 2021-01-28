Mitchell Robinson unhappy with his lack of touches for Knicks

Mitchell Robinson is finally getting starter’s minutes, but he still feels that he is being underutilized.

The New York Knicks big tweeted and deleted a message after Tuesday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. The message read, “One day they’ll let me play.”

Mitchell Robinson’s deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/J91bfA03IH — Barstool New York (@BS_NewYork) January 27, 2021

The 22-year-old Robinson is now the Knicks’ full-time starting center, averaging a career-high 29.6 minutes per game. But he is still only scoring 9.1 points on 6.3 shot attempts a night. Marc Berman of the New York Post adds that Robinson does not have any plays run for him. The seven-footer has also hinted at a desire to start taking jumpers for the team with some of his workout videos on Instagram.

At 8-11 this year, the Knicks are better than they usually are. But regardless, the ball is mostly dominated by Julius Randle down low or by RJ Barrett on the perimeter. Robinson is a bit of an enigmatic player, so unhappiness over his offensive role seems very plausible.

Photo: Tdorante10/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0