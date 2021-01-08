Knicks could bring back Tyson Chandler?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reunite with a centerpiece of their last team to make the playoffs.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Knicks have had internal discussions about bringing back veteran center Tyson Chandler. The former Defensive Player of the Year played for the team for three seasons from 2011 to 2014. Current Knicks assistant Mike Woodson was also Chandler’s head coach then.

The Knicks are also reportedly planning to bring back big man Taj Gibson, who played for the team last season and has a long history with head coach Tom Thibodeau. Omari Spellman would be waived though to make room for Gibson, which seems to suggest that Chandler could still be a possibility.

Chandler is now 38, so he would almost certainly play more of a sensei role for the Knicks rather than factoring into the actual rotation. But the team has some young bigs (e.g. Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin, etc.) who could use some polishing. Still, signing another frontcourt piece could play into a popular running gag about the Knicks lately.

Photo: Tim Shelby/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0