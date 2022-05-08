 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 8, 2022

Knicks reportedly eyeing former Tom Thibodeau player

May 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Tom Thibodeau looking on

Jan 2, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Thibodeau already managed to bring Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson to the New York Knicks. Now another one of Thibodeau’s old players appears to be next up on the wishlist.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is on the Knicks’ radar.

The 25-year-old Jones previously played for Thibodeau, the Knicks coach, on the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019. Jones is having a nice year as Ja Morant’s backup (averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists per game) and has even do some solid spot-start work when Morant has been hurt.

While Immanuel Quickley made an impact for them this season, the Knicks did not have very many answers at point guard with Rose missing most of the year and the Kemba Walker experiment going kaput. On top of Jones, the Knicks also have interest in another notable backcourt player.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus