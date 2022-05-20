Report: Knicks eyeing trade for prominent point guard

Believe it or not, the New York Knicks have not had a 20-point-per-game scorer at the point guard spot since Stephon Marbury back in the 2004-05 season. That could all change for them this offseason however.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Knicks have interest in trading for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. Berman adds that the Knicks are desperate for a playmaking point guard.

The 29-year-old Brogdon will be entering the final year of his contract with the Pacers next season and is owed $22.6 million. He has put up 20.4 points per game over the last two seasons but was limited to 36 games this season due to injury. Indiana also had little reason to rush him back to action since they were tanking and had acquired 22-year-old guard Tyrese Haliburton in a midseason trade.

On the heels of an unconventional offense that relied on big man Julius Randle and wing RJ Barrett for the majority of the playmaking duties, the Knicks went 37-45 and missed even the play-in tournament. It seems like acquiring a true point guard is a serious point of emphasis for them this summer though, as they were also recently linked to another interesting point guard target.