Knicks eyeing trade for ex-NBA rebounding leader?

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this summer, the New York Knicks may be trying to slingshot their way back up the center pile.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that the Knicks have “checked in on” Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela as a possible trade target. Begley notes that the Knicks are in the market for another center, either to supplant Mitchell Robinson as the starter or to serve as part of a platoon with Robinson.

Capela, 30, is a strong starting center option who led the NBA in rebounding during the 2020-21 campaign and has averaged a double-double in seven straight seasons (posting 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last year). He can block shots and is also a low-usage lob threat, making Capela a very ideal match for a Jalen Brunson-led offense.

Though Robinson can do a lot of those same things and is both younger and taller, Capela has a big advantage when it comes to staying healthy. Capela is also heading into the final year of his contract at $22.3 million, making him a legitimate trade candidate for an Atlanta team that recently shipped out Dejounte Murray earlier this offseason too.

The Knicks would obviously like another bruising 5 man after the loss of Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were recently linked to a trade for a young recent first-round pick but could have a more realistic option on the table in the veteran Capela on an expiring contract.