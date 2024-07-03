Report: Knicks interested in former 1st-round pick

The New York Knicks may not be done wheeling and dealing in the trade market just yet.

The Knicks made the first big splash of the offseason last week when the team acquired Mikal Bridges from their crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks also lost a key piece in center Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a deal nearing nine figures.

New York has “made inquiries” to land Hartenstein’s potential replacement, according to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The Knicks are said to be “showing interest” in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

Kessler had a standout rookie campaign with the Jazz two seasons ago. The Auburn alum finished third in 2022-23 Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on a stunning 72.0% shooting clip.

But Utah signed John Collins during the 2023 offseason, creating a logjam within the Jazz frontcourt. After starting in 40 games as a rookie, Kessler started just 22 contests in his sophomore campaign. Save for a 0.1 bump in his blocks per game, Kessler’s numbers went down across the board.

Kessler is a 7’0″ shot-blocker who could be the ideal defensive backstop for the Knicks wing-heavy lineup. Given the injury history of Knicks’ incumbent starter Mitchell Robinson, Kessler could have plenty of opportunities to take a big bite out of the “Big Apple.”