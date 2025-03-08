Knicks face crisis after unfortunate Jalen Brunson update

The New York Knicks dropped their third straight West Coast game on Friday night and things got no better after receiving an injury update on superstar Jalen Brunson.

Brunson left Thursday night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers after spraining his right ankle and now he’ll miss at least two weeks due to the injury.

“You don’t replace a guy like him individually,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, via ESPN. “We’re going to have to do it collectively.”

Brunson may sit out even longer with Thibodeau acknowledging that the next update won’t even come until that time has passed.

“He’s as tough-minded as they come,” he said. “Whatever he has to do to get back on the court, he’ll be working at it around-the-clock, I know that.”

There’s no guarantee that Brunson will make it back for the start of the playoffs.

Brunson, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. He has also controlled the ball a league-high 8.7 minutes per contest.

The Knicks (40-23) are currently third in the East Conference, just three games ahead of the looming Milwaukee Bucks.

With Brunson sidelined, they will continue their West Coast trip on Monday against the Sacramento Kings before wrapping things up with games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.