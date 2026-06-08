Knicks fan had a bizarre Jalen Brunson stunt outside MSG before Game 3

A New York Knicks fan tried to speak an NBA title into existence on Sunday.

A day before the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs resume their battle in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, a 22-year-old New York fan named Jake Epstein attempted to harness some luck for his team by trying to say Jalen Brunson ’s name 100,000 times outside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Epstein tracked his “stats” on a laptop while holding a sign that explained exactly what he was doing.

Here is a video of Epstein performing something he was probably the only person in the world to think of.

Jake Epstein, a 22-year-old Knicks fan, will be saying Jalen Brunson’s name 100,000 times today as a show of support.



Game 3 isn’t even until tomorrow and it’s already a scene outside the Garden. pic.twitter.com/vnyUawpgWy — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 7, 2026

It just shows how starved Knicks fans are for an NBA championship. Now that the team is just two wins away from raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy, they are going to great lengths to will the team to its first NBA title since 1973.

Brunson and the Knicks took the first two games of the Spurs series on the road and return home for Game 3, New York’s first NBA Finals game at MSG this century.

A win on Monday will give the Knicks a 3-0 lead, which would essentially hand them the title, considering that no NBA team has ever come back from losing the first three games of a playoff series.