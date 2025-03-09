Knicks signing former NBA champion

The New York Knicks are shoring up their roster with the postseason just around the corner.

The Knicks are reportedly signing 14-year NBA veteran PJ Tucker to a 10-day contract. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Tucker had been in discussions with “multiple teams over the last week” but ultimately chose the Knicks.

Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/rDR8A7LqEg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2025

Tucker played a significant role during the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship run back in 2021. The Texas alum was a midseason acquisition from the Houston Rockets that played sparingly for Milwaukee during the 2020-21 regular season. Tucker earned his keep in the postseason, starting in 19 of the Bucks’ 23 playoff games en route to the 2021 title.

The Knicks may be hoping Tucker could spark a similar run in New York. He gives the Knicks a 6’5″ enforcer who has been more than willing to do the dirty work throughout his career.

But at 39 years old, Tucker’s effectiveness has waned since his Bucks stint. He last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds across 28 games before agreeing to step away from the team.

Tucker was traded three times in five days before last month’s NBA trade deadline and was subsequently waived by the Toronto Raptors.